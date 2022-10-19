Letter: Missing Middle proponents need to stop gaslighting public

Editor: Sorry to see the Sun Gazette did not support the legitimate concerns about the Missing Middle plans and instead endorsed the status quo for County Board member. If ever a fresh voice was needed to balance the five like-minded members who rule the county with their densification cudgel, it is now!

The world has billions of people who may want to move to Arlington, but we are a small, already dense county surrounded by a large metro area growing in every direction.

People bought single-family homes agreeing to deeds that did not entitle them to build other housing types, and with the understanding that neighbors couldn’t, either.

Missing Middle proponents like to phrase current zoning as exclusionary. “Stop banning” other options, Missing Middle proponents say.

That’s deceptive. Nobody’s “banning” anything. Nothing is “missing” – the county’s own figures show that approximately 30 percent of Arlington’s existing housing stock can be classified as Missing Middle housing. Many areas of Arlington are filled with mixed housing types, and the Metro corridors are dense and becoming denser every day.

Proponents of Missing Middle need to stop the gaslighting. Move to a neighborhood already dense, if you so choose. Get behind repurposing our empty office buildings, preserve our existing housing stock (including garden-style structures) and stop displacing the very residents you claim to want to help.

Margie Bell, Arlington