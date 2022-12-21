Letter: Missing Middle opponents need to mobilize now

Editor: As expected, the Arlington Planning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend advertising the flawed Missing Middle housing plan, ignoring 80 percent of the speakers at the Dec. 12 public hearing.

Prior to their vote, the commissioners put forth dozens of additional amendments, making it virtually impossible to understand what is being recommended to the County Board.

What is clear is the outcome will be even greater density, larger buildings and less on-site parking than was originally proposed. And none of this will lead to more diversity or housing attainable to low- and middle-income residents.

Which is why civic leaders from across the county, along with groups such as Arlingtonians for Upzoning Transparency, Arlingtonians for Our Sustainable Future and the Arlington Tree Action Group are sponsoring a “Reality Check Rally” on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Innovation Elementary School.

The purpose of the rally is two-fold. First, to continue informing residents about the reality of this flawed plan. We will have a variety of speakers, including Michael O’Grady, a research economist whose Washington Post op-ed against Missing Middle caught everyone’s attention, and former County Board member John Vihstadt. Architects, planners, developers, Realtors and homeowners will discuss the real-world outcomes of Missing Middle upzoning on all our communities.

It will NOT create low- or middle-income housing or more diversity. It WILL raise housing prices and property taxes, eliminate single-family neighborhoods, produce mostly rentals, destroy tree canopy and greenspace, and increase school crowding and strain our infrastructure.

Second, the event is designed to send a message to the County Board: Do not vote to advertise this in January. Take your time to understand the neighborhood-by-neighborhood implications and the unintended consequences of this complicated and flawed plan.

We encourage everyone to attend the Jan. 8 rally, as timing is important. The County Board will likely take its first vote to approve Missing Middle housing at its Jan. 21 meeting.

This is the most dramatic proposed zoning change in 50 years. It is completely unclear what is in the plan, and we still have no confidence it can be reversed if it later is found to be flawed. This rally is our opportunity to take a stand and persuade our elected officials to listen.

Make your voice heard. Spread the word.

Julie Lee, Arlington