Letter: Missing Middle needs to emphasize home-ownership options

Editor: Arlington’s transit-oriented- development policy – keeping dense development close to Metro stations while “protecting” traditional single-family neighborhoods with minimal density – has been an overwhelming success for the environment, traffic congestion, the county’s tax base and the amenities that the county offers, including schools.

Opponents of Missing Middle proposal cite that development policy as a reason for killing the proposal. Moderate Missing Middle proponents – including County Board member Matt de Ferranti – advocate for a more tapered approach, limiting the framework to only duplexes and small multiplexes. After all, existing homeowners would benefit from duplexes, as older homeowners convert their house to a duplex to age in place or allow family members to accumulate wealth.

This solution would be morally unacceptable.

Arlington’s urban planning has been successful because it depends on working-professional renters living in the development corridors, paying local tax dollars and patronizing local businesses. These working professionals pay more taxes into the county than they take out, as they are typically childless. But when they start a family, adequate child-raising housing stock either doesn’t exist or grows increasingly expensive and unattainable, so they leave.

Any Missing Middle policy should maximize the availability of attainable housing for ownership, so more of these renters can buy into the equal benefits of county residency.

Limiting the framework to duplexes would send two unacceptable messages. First, new housing types are only welcome if they benefit existing homeowners. Second, renters are not equal community members to be welcomed, but financial resources to be exploited.

Arlington can do better.

Joe James, Arlington