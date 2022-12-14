Letter: License-plate purchase will aid Shenandoah National Park

Editor: Skyline Drive is one of the most scenic roads on the East Coast. Winding around and over the peaks of Shenandoah National Park, the Drive is a crown jewel of Virginia, drawing millions of visitors to the park to hike, enjoy breathtaking views and hopefully spot a black bear.

With all these opportunities for recreation, it’s no surprise there’s a high demand on park staff and their budgets. In fact, Shenandoah’s educational programming is almost entirely dependent on philanthropy.

As an official partner of Shenandoah National Park, the Shenandoah National Park Trust provides strategic investments in initiatives that protect, enhance and preserve the park’s resources for all to enjoy – for this and future generations.

Without the generosity of donors, hundreds more native trees would be lost to invasive beetles and blights. Thousands of students would never experience the magic of turning over a rock and discovering red-backed salamanders. Millions of visitors might leave the park with no lasting connection.

Sponsored

Luckily, supporting the park is easy as purchasing a license plate. Last year, the trust provided more than $200,000 from revenue generated by these specialty plates, funding seasonal ranger positions, treatments for threatened trees, campground upgrades, programming, trail maintenance and other urgent needs.

If you’d like to put a bear on your bumper to support Shenandoah, go to www.dmv.virginia.gov and then to the purchase-a-plate section. You can even customize it, and a portion of your fee may be tax-deductible.

If you have questions, call the trust at (434) 293-2728.

Jacob Hampton, Arlington