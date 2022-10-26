Letter: In Vienna, speeders face no repercussions

Editor: In Robert Dresder’s Sept. 8 letter to the editor [“Enough with More Sidewalks in Vienna”] he says, among other things, “If Vienna is serious about pedestrian safety, then it should direct the police to enforce existing speed limits.”

This cannot be more true than for Nutley Street.

I have lived on Nutley with my husband since 1978. There is 24/7 traffic with all kinds of trucks, especially construction trucks, and all the noise they make due to the endless construction of homes going on in the town. But worse than all that are the speeders that use this corridor as a race track.

These speed-thrillers that violate the speed limit (35 mph) go as fast as 50-80 mph. I am NOT exaggerating. I’m not talking about isolated instances. I see them every three to five minutes. They’re in their hot rods of all different bright colors – green, purple, black, red, yellow.

They do it because they get away with it, because there is no police presence.

My office faces Nutley Street (at Kingsley), and looking out my window, I never see any town police cruisers ever monitoring this area.

I have more than once brought this to the attention of the mayor and the police chief, as well as the officer in charge of the traffic division. Occasionally, I have made calls when the speeding is insanely out of control, but nobody comes out to check on it. All my concerns fall on deaf ears.

I still scratch my head trying to figure out why the police are not interested in coming out this way and pulling these guys over and giving them speeding tickets. If the word got out to these violators that the police are doing the job they should be doing – enforcing the law – maybe we would see less of these guys on our roads and have more of a sense of safety and security.

Valerie Arnakis, Vienna