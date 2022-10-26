Letter: If you want focus kept on students, vote Rives

Editor: Thank you, Sun Gazette, for endorsing James Vell Rives IV for Arlington School Board.

After devastating policies that left Virginia students with significant declines in math and reading levels, Rives is the independent voice we need to ensure every student can reach full potential.

As a recently married Arlingtonian who plans to raise a family in this area, we need a School Board that is more representative of this area and prioritizes keeping schools open, supporting teachers, and educational excellence. I’m glad you recognize that we would all benefit to have Rives’ voice at the table.

Kevin Brinegar, Arlington