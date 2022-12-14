Letter: Fairfax politicians have no incentive to lower tax rates

Editor: Per your Dec. 1 front-page article, “Keep Your Wallets Close By, Homeowners,” it’s no surprise that tax bills will rise in Fairfax County in 2023.

Gerry Connolly spent 14 years on the Board of Supervisors, including five years as chairman, raising property taxes each year along the way, and voters re-elected him over and over again.

To reward him, the electorate then sent him to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he is now serving his seventh term. Surprise, surprise: Connolly’s tax-and-spend policies did not abate.

So regarding your statement in a related editorial [“Buckle Up, Taxpayers: A Wild Ride Awaits”] that “the day where most supervisors fear the electorate in November is long gone” is an understatement at best.

That ship sailed sometime ago, as the voters of Northern Virginia would not know what to do with a fiscally responsible elected official, because in their mind any/all issues that need to be addressed only requires one answer: to raise taxes/spending or grow government.

You get what you vote for, so local voters should not whine next year when their taxes are increased once again.

Dudley Losselyong, Great Falls