Letter: Election results show Arlington embraces Missing Middle

Editor: Many have stated that this year’s Arlington County Board election was serving as a proxy vote for Missing Middle housing. The results are clear: Arlington voters overwhelmingly support Missing Middle housing.

County Board member Matt de Ferranti, who takes a middle-of-the-road approach to Missing Middle housing, and independent candidate Adam Theo, who supports the densest forms of Missing Middle housing, combined for over 70 percent of the vote. Independent candidate Audrey Clement, who made opposing all forms of Missing Middle housing the focal point of her campaign, drew just over 28 percent of the vote.

When Clement ran for County Board in 2020, she received 26.8 percent of the vote. With Missing Middle housing being the focal point of this year’s election, the less than 2 percent vote increase that Clement received this year while railing against the proposition sets a clear message for how Arlingtonians feel.

The County Board should take note of these results and proceed with its vote on Missing Middle housing. Furthermore, the combined showing between Theo and de Ferranti displays a level of interest in the densest forms of Missing Middle housing. The County Board should take that interest into consideration and allow Arlington to build the additional housing that it so desperately needs.

Derek Webber, Arlington