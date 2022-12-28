Letter: Editorial misinterpreted proposed election reform

Editor: If I had thought “it would be a good idea to wait until the Friday 10 days after Election Day to accept ballots,” I would agree with your editorial [“An Election ‘Improvement’ That Isn’t”] of Dec. 22. However, that is not the extension that is needed.

The needed change is to move the date for the election offices across the state to CERTIFY the election with the Commonwealth Department of Elections from the Tuesday one week following Election Day to the Friday 10 days after Election Day.

Why? Prior to 2020, mail-in absentee ballots had to be received in the office on Election Day to be accepted and counted. In 2020, that changed to allow those ballots to be received in the office by noon the following Friday (and postmarked on or before Election Day) to be counted but the date to certify the election was not extended. It was and is still one week from Election Day.

That gives the office from Friday noon through the next Tuesday to complete all the absentee ballot counting, provisional ballot research, and data entering into the state system.

This year, because of the Nov. 11 holiday, that time was a day and a half. Seventy-five people worked two shifts for five days. We barely made it.

This year, the addition allowing voters to register and vote provisionally at the polls on Election Day, while a convenience for voters, increased processing requirements after Election Day. The registrations must be processed and then the provisional ballots researched and processed accurately.

Fairfax had 6,557 provisional ballots, of which 3,914 were same-day registration provisionals. Last year the total number of provisionals cast was 2,634.

Thank you for your interest in voting.

Kate Hanley, Fairfax County Electoral Board