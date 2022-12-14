Letter: Developers gearing up for Missing Middle windfall

Editor: It’s already started. Look around, and you’ll see that some existing single-family houses in Arlington recently purchased by home builders are curiously sitting idle.

What’s up? Well, these builders are betting that the County Board will change the zoning rules so that they can replace these houses with multi-family units.

Right now in Arlington, there are neighborhoods of single-family homes, townhouses, and low- and highrise multi-family buildings. The new zoning rules would create a hodge-podge of home types everywhere, dramatically altering the character of all of Arlington’s neighborhoods.

The housing hodge-podge would be the effect, not the goal. The goal of the proposed zoning rules is to change the county’s demographics. But that’s not the government’s role.

Sponsored

Arlington has done an excellent job of urban planning to this point, allowing increasing density the closer one gets to the urban core areas. The proposal being considered by the County Board would do a 180-degree turn from this policy.

If the time is right to increase housing density in Arlington, it should be done in a methodical way, using sound urban-planning concepts. The zoning proposal before the County Board isn’t urban planning; it’s social planning. It should be rejected.

Gary Morgans, Arlington