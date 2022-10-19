Letter: Debate shows Missing Middle proponents short on specifics

Editor: Great thanks to the civic-association sponsors of the Oct. 5 County Board candidates’ forum at Dorothy Hamm Middle School.

Informal and well-moderated, it allowed the audience to appreciate the different talents each candidate might bring to the Arlington County Board and to learn, at least from one candidate, a good bit about the Missing Middle issue.

I came to learn, and learn I did. I concluded that the Missing Middle is not supported by sound economics or public policy.

Two candidates (Matt de Ferranti and Adam Theo) of the three participants (Audrey Clement being the third) would not discuss the economic, parking, school and public-transportation issues that flow from implementation of Missing Middle. Where is the open discussion and fact-based discussion, that is, I thought, the Arlington Way?

Theo clearly stated that – in the names of diversity and the Missing Middle – he wants every part of Arlington to look like his own Ballston-Virginia Square community. So, he would stamp out diversity of neighborhoods by promoting homogeneity. De Ferranti is committed, without reservation, to getting the Missing Middle program implemented. Despite repeatedly being asked to address the impact of this program on schools, transportation, neighborhood parking and traffic, he avoided any serious answers. This was very discouraging and gave validity to the other candidates’ criticisms of the current County Board.

Only Audrey Clement viewed the Missing Middle in the context of other issues concerning the county. She asked how the Langston Boulevard (and Columbia Pike) development might impact Missing Middle. Who are likely to be residents of multiple-unit developments in single-family neighborhoods (hint: not low- or middle-income)? What is the probability that Missing Middle will drive up property values (and taxes), keeping our children and fixed-income residents from being able to afford Arlington? Only Ms. Clement even addressed these issues. The other candidates ignored them.

So, thank you to the civic associations that put on this forum. I only wish it had been better attended, so that more Arlington residents would have seen the lack of substance to Missing Middle.

Arlington County Board, please return it to the drawing board. We need diversity of every kind – including income levels – in housing in Arlington, but this policy, as currently conceived, will not achieve this goal.

D.E. Wilson Jr., Arlington