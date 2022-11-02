Letter: De Ferranti listening to all sides in Missing Middle debate

Editor: I am a 19-year resident of Arlington and proud to call this area my home. I have come to appreciate the “Arlington Way” and I believe more community engagement is necessary to reach consensus on the Missing Middle initiative.

While there is a clear undersupply of housing in our county, I share the concerns of many Arlington residents of the potential negative and unintended consequences of the wholesale county rezoning that is being considered.

County Board member Matt de Ferranti has been open and receptive to modifying the initiative, and already has publicly opposed eight units being allowed on current single-family lots.

I came to know de Ferranti through Leadership Greater Washington and found that he has a special aptitude in listening, and he cares deeply for everyone in our community. He understands that governing is complicated, with many issues to address.

I am not willing to risk replacing a guy who shares my values and works hard with someone who, after nine campaigns for local office, I still don’t know what she really stands for, though she seems to align with any controversy that helps her gain support.

Arlington is too important for me to risk its future on a protest vote. I would rather work with de Ferranti to make sure my concerns are heard and to protect everything I love about Arlington.

Allison Dyer, Arlington