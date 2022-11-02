Letter: Candidate responds to criticism of her positions

Editor: I am responding to Cragg Hines’s letter [“Clement Is Far from Arlington’s Political Mainstream”] that appeared in the Oct. 27 Sun Gazette.

On the charge that I misrepresented my age in responding to a Washington Post candidate questionnaire: The Age Discrimination Act of 1975 (42 U.S.C.A. 6102) bars age discrimination by any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The law further stipulates that federal financial assistance occurs “by way of grant, entitlement, loan or contract other than a contract of insurance or guaranty. (42 U.S.C.A. 6103(a)(4))”.

The Washington Post has been for many years the recipient of federal financial assistance. Specifically it contracts with the U.S. Postal Service for discounted postage rates and with other federal agencies to disseminate public-service announcements. Thus it is barred by law from discriminating against anyone on the basis of age.

Since compelling candidates to report their age, which Washington Post did on a candidate questionnaire in 2021, is inherently discriminatory, it is immaterial how candidates responded to a question about their age, because The Washington Post has no right to compel a response in the first place, and doing so violates federal law.

The charge that I opposed the gun ban in public places adopted by County Board in 2020 is flat-out false. Rather, I advocated for an exception for concealed-carry permit holders, which if adopted by the city of Virginia Beach, might have prevented the Virginia Beach massacre by a disgruntled city worker in a public facility in 2019. If the perpetrator were not certain that all of his co-workers in that facility were unarmed – by virtue of a blanket gun ban adopted by the City of Virginia Beach – he might have thought twice before killing 12 of them.

I objected to changing the name of Washington-Lee High School because of the hypocrisy of changing the name of one of the two slaveholders not both. In my book, Washington was at least as culpable as Lee, because he took the oath of office to uphold the original Constitution, which institutionalized slavery throughout the U.S.

This view was far from being out of step with most Arlingtonians. In fact, it has been reported that a poll taken at the time, indicated that two-thirds of respondents opposed the name change.

Finally if a housing authority that would have provided affordable housing for qualified county residents were such a bad idea in 2013, how is that Arlington still has a housing crisis? This crisis is so intractable that Missing Middle, which will only produce more unaffordable housing, is being bandied about as the solution. How sensible is that?

Audrey Clement, Arlington

Clement is a candidate for Arlington County Board.