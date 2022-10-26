Letter: Arlington shouldn’t be Missing Middle’s guinea pig

Editor: As an Arlington Realtor interested in housing policy and home-ownership opportunities, especially for minorities, I eagerly attended a recent panel on Missing Middle housing hosted by George Mason University here in Arlington.

I am skeptical of Missing Middle, because I don’t think it will really make housing more affordable or lead to more people owning homes. I fear it will just mean more teardowns of smaller homes in favor of luxury rental apartments, but I wanted to learn more.

Unfortunately, the panelists – all four of them of them – were all pro-Missing Middle, and no questions were allowed.

I introduced myself to County Board Chair Katie Cristol at the end of the session, and was shocked when she told me that she wants to pass Missing Middle zoning changes because she wants Arlington to be the first county on the entire East Coast to introduce this ordinance.

I couldn’t believe what she said. I don’t want Arlington to be guinea pig for an unproven idea.

This is not a contest to see who is first. I am assuming the County Board Members are looking for this to be part of their résumés. Changing the zoning planning needs to be done in a methodical and responsible way.

Missing Middle is a risky gamble. That’s why I have decided to vote for Audrey Clement for County Board.

Ricardo Rozado, Arlington