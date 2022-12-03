Legislators will have to wait to move into new digs

Hopes were high that, when the Virginia legislature convened for its 2023 session on Jan. 11, the new General Assembly Building would be ready for occupancy.

But as anyone who has embarked on home-renovation projects over the past 18 months can attest, best intentions don’t always equate to a finished product.

And so, the General Assembly for the 45-day 2023 session will remain at the Pocohantas Building, where it has been since 2017 when the old General Assembly Building was shuttered and then razed to make way for the new construction.

The Virginia Department of General Services (DGS), which is managing construction of the new building for the legislative branch of Virginia’s state government, recently informed the House and Senate Clerks that delays of critical equipment needed for building-code compliance and operations would make it difficult – if not impossible – to meet the General Assembly’s anticipated functionality for the 2023 legislative session.

DGS’ contractor reported shipment delays in audio and visual equipment needed for fully functional committee and subcommittee operations, as well as the arrival of equipment required to perform critical building-code-compliance testing.

The new building was on schedule for the General Assembly members and staff to occupy in mid-October prior to the recent bout of supply-chain issues.

“Preparing for a legislative session takes a lot of detailed planning, thoughtful organizing and close coordination with many entities to ensure the people’s business is conducted in the most timely, deliberate and transparent manner possible,” said G. Paul Nardo, Clerk of the House of Delegates, said in a recent statement.

“Like so many, I regret not being able to move in on time to the first purpose-built GAB for the public to more easily observe and actively participate in the law-making process,” Nardo said. “Unfortunately, we simply are not immune to the delays, prolonged delivery schedules and other deferrals being experienced by so many across Virginia and around the country and world.”

Postponing the legislature’s move into the new building until spring, when the session has concluded, is a “sensible and realistic decision to make at this time, given current circumstances,” Nardo said.

“Our teams have worked so diligently in planning and designing a building that will enhance the opportunity for the citizens of Virginia to participate in the legislative process, and we look forward to seeing all that work materialize,” added Susan Clarke Schaar, Clerk of the Senate.

“Unfortunately . . . we cannot at this time ensure a functional and complete building,” Schaar said. “While this is a setback for those who have worked so hard, we know it will be correct when it opens.”

The demolition of the old General Assembly Building and construction of the new one has not impacted the formal work of governance, which is carried out at the Virginia Capitol nearby. But committee rooms and offices for legislators and staff have been shuffled among buildings during the complex logistical dance occurring over the past few years.

Constructed on the same footprint as the building it replaced in Richmond, the new General Assembly Building will contain 414,000 square feet with 14 stories above grade and one below. The Modern Classical design incorporates the existing original 1912 facade, which was stabilized in place during demolition.

The lower four floors include various public functions, including committee rooms, a cafeteria and other meeting facilities. It will be connected via tunnels to the new parking deck at the corner of Broad and 9th Streets and to the Capitol’s underground visitor’s center.

As work is wrapped up on the new building, efforts continue to move staff and support services in, all in preparation for full occupancy in the spring.

For more information on the project, see the Website at https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/. To view time-lapse video of the construction process, see the Website at https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/GABwebcam.html.