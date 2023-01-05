Legislators ready bills for looming General Assembly session

The 46-day General Assembly session set to kick off Jan. 11 promises to be a whirlwind of legislative activity, so members of the Northern Virginia delegation already have put some bills in the pipeline.

State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-McLean-Loudoun) has pre-filed these bills:

• SB 788 would transfer oversight and administration of Virginia’s medical-cannabis program from the Board of Pharmacy to the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

• SB 790 would provide that violations of current laws regarding tow-truck drivers, as well as towing and recovery operators, are subject to the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The bill also would repeal the $150 civil penalty for certain violations in Planning District 8, which covers Northern Virginia from Loudoun and Prince William counties to Arlington and Alexandria.

• SB 797 would increase from nine to 11 the number of members of the State Board of Local and Regional Jails, with specific requirements for a sheriff, regional-jail superintendent and employee of a public mental-health-services agency.

• SB 807 would authorize localities or park authorities to establish and regulate a system of walking trails and release from civil liability the owners of property leased, licensed or given by easement for such trails, absent gross negligence or willful misconduct.

• SB 808 would allow licensed physicians, who have tried to obtain informed consent to treat adults whose mental or physical conditions have been affected by intoxication, to seek orders from courts or magistrates to detain those persons temporarily in hospitals or other appropriate facilities for testing, observation or treatment.

• SB 809 would require licensed entities selling wine or beer for off-site consumption not to display non-alcoholic beverages next to alcoholic beverages with the same or similar names, logos or packaging and equip the displays with visible signage identifying the products with alcohol.

Among bills filed so far by state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna):

• SB 803 would prohibit campaign contributions, or combinations thereof, of more than $20,000 to any single candidate for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general or General Assembly seat in any one election cycle. No limit would be placed on contributions from the candidates, their families or political-party committees. Violators would face civil penalties of up to twice the amount of excess contributions.

• SB 804 would prohibit candidates, campaign committees and political committees from soliciting or accepting contributions from any public utility and forbid public utilities, or political committees established by them, from making such contributions.

• SB 844 would clarify that exemptions for harvesting of forest crops under the Virginia Stormwater Management Program and Erosion and Sediment Control Program apply only to land-disturbing activities related to forest management or conversion to a bona fide agricultural or improved pasture use.

State Sen. Janet Howell (D-Reston-Arlington), who co-chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, has pre-filed only one bill so far, but it’s a biggie: SB 800, the state’s budget bill.

Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean-Great Falls), who noted delegates will be limited to 15 bills this year, has drafted legislation to:

Penalize people for purchasing, possessing or transporting firearms if they have committed assault and battery against someone they are dating.

Hold parents and guardians civilly liable for a minor’s possession or use of a negligently stored firearm.

Require firearm locks to accompany the sale or transfer of all handguns and penalizing those who fail to do so.

Impose a 30-day mandatory minimum sentence for second offense, after a prior conviction, of assault and battery against a family or household member.

Reduce mandatory minimum sentencing requirements for defendants who have a serious mental illness, disorder or disability.

Require all providers of physical and mental health care to be trained annually to understand the health-care needs of human-trafficking survivors.

Add Virginia to the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, which supports increased access to health-care services both in person and via telemedicine.

Alleviate for healthcare providers and patients the cost of newborn screening, which the state’s program does for 33 disorders.

Ensure that one year before a voter is purged from voting roles, they receive three notices. Also, major political parties would receive the list of people to be purged before statewide elections.

Reduce from five years to one the length of time a dependent or spouse would have to live in Virginia before being able to apply for benefits under the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program. The bill also would extend that program’s benefits to stepchildren of living veterans, instead of only deceased veterans as under current law.