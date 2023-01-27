Legislators honor memory of long-time Langley High educator

An educator who spent nearly a quarter-century impacting lives at Langley High School has been honored by the General Assembly.

Janet Bennett Martin of Great Falls, who died last October, joined the faculty at Langley in 1971 and “served and supported young people for the next 24 years as an inspirational leader and a trusted mentor,” noted the resolution, patroned by Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington).

Martin “brought joy to others through her genuine warmth, kindness and sense of humor, and she earned the admiration of her colleagues for her vast knowledge of history and impeccable command of current events,” the resolution noted.

Martin was among Langley teachers who established an interdisciplinary American Civilization course for 11th-graders that brought together history, literature, philosophy, music, art, theater and dance. She previously had served at W.T. Woodson High School, where she met her future husband, Arthur, also a teacher.

Outside of school, Martin was a volunteer with charitable organizations and an avid patron of the musical and performing arts.

Martin and her late husband were parents of children Thomas, Shannon and Mark. A copy of the resolution will be presented at a later date to the family.