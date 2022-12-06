Legislator: Democrats aim to hold on to gains in Richmond

For one member of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly, the mantra of Democrats in Richmond during the 2023 session will be simple to remember.

“Defense, defense and defense,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) during a Nov. 29 town-hall event in the lead-up to the legislative session that begins Jan. 11.

Democrats wielded complete power in Richmond – holding all three statewide positions plus majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates – for several years before that came crashing down with the 2021 election of Republicans to all three top posts. The GOP in the 2021 election also regained control of the House of Delegates, with Democrats holding a slim majority in the Senate.

With a year under his belt, “the governor wants to unwind some things we did a couple of years ago, particularly in the energy space,” Sullivan said at the online forum, which attracted several other Northern Virginia legislators (though none from Arlington).

Sponsored

Sullivan, who first was elected in a 2014 special election to succeed Del. Robert Brink (D), said the public likely would be amazed to learn how briskly legislators must work during their upcoming 45-day session.

“The velocity is really unbelievable,” he said. “It’s like jumping on a rocket. It’s an enormously compressed and frankly stressful period of time.”

Despite irreconcilable differences on some issues, legislators from both parties each year manage to pass hundreds of nuts-and-bolts bills either unanimously or with minor opposition, he said.

At the forum, Sullivan praised Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s interest in affordable-housing and mental-health issues.

The delegate, an attorney who lives in McLean, will be leaving the Arlington delegation after the November 2023 general election, as his district has had its Arlington bits and pieces removed. The same will be true for Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, whose Alexandria-centric district has been reconstituted to eliminate its small number of South Arlington districts.

As a result of redistricting, Arlington will go from four seats in the House of Delegates to three – ones currently occupied by Patrick Hope and Alfonso Lopez and a third that is not occupied by an incumbent.

All 100 House of Delegates seats and 40 state Senate seats statewide will be on the ballot next November.