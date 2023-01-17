Legislation would put student reps on all Va. School Boards

For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member.

A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.

Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) is patroning legislation – HB2069 – that would require school boards statewide to establish provisions for including a student representative on the board.

The measure, if enacted (and it seems something of a long-shot), would leave it up to the individual jurisdictions to decide if such positions should be elected or appointed; what the term would be; whether student representatives should have voting power; how much, if anything, they should be paid; and how they could be removed for malfeasance.

While Fairfax County Public Schools long has had an appointed student representative – at one time but no longer having voting power – Arlington school leaders have long said they preferred having an appointed student-advisory panel, which meets with board members regularly and files an end-of-school-year report.