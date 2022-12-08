Public NoticesLegal and Public Notices for December 8, 2022 Public Notices Updated: December 8, 2022 Legal and Public Notices for December 8, 2022 By Sun Gazette Newspapers December 8, 2022 Share FacebookTwitter Must Read ArlingtonScott McCaffrey - December 8, 2022Democratic 2023 field starts to firm up with candidate announcements OpinionSun Gazette Newspapers - December 8, 2022Editorial: Parents need to remain ever-vigilant SportsDeb Kolt - December 8, 2022PHOTOS: Madison advances to Va. football championship TransportationBrian Trompeter - December 8, 2022Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns FeaturedFor the Sun Gazette - December 7, 2022On Stage: Traveling Players score with ‘Commedia Christmas Carol’ Sun Gazette Newspapers Dr.-MajidFotuhi_16thDownload EBIConsulting_ATTTMobility-1111ArmyNavyDrive_publicnotice_2x2Download NoRulesDistributors_ABCDownload Share FacebookTwitter Previous articleDemocratic 2023 field starts to firm up with candidate announcements - Advertisement - Latest News ArlingtonScott McCaffrey - December 8, 2022Democratic 2023 field starts to firm up with candidate announcements The 2023 election season effectively kicked off Dec. 7 with a host of candidate announcements at the Arlington County... Editor’s Notebook Editor’s Notebook: Somebody who could give a speech with conviction Scott McCaffrey - December 8, 2022 Fairfax Vienna inks construction contract for new sidewalk Brian Trompeter - December 8, 2022 Arlington Arlington GOP likely to continue pressing ballot-security theme Scott McCaffrey - December 8, 2022 Opinion Editorial: Parents need to remain ever-vigilant Sun Gazette Newspapers - December 8, 2022 - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Legal and Public Notices for November 24, 2022 Public Notices Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 25, 2022 Legal and Public Notices for November 17, 2022 Public Notices Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 17, 2022 Legal and Public Notices for November 10, 2022 Public Notices Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 10, 2022 Legal and Public Notices for November 03, 2022 Public Notices Sun Gazette Newspapers - November 3, 2022