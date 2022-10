The Alliance for Housing Solutions will host its annual Leckey Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Church of Clarendon, 1210 North Highland St.

The featured presenter will be Jenny Schuetz, author of “Fixer Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing System.”

The event will include both in-person (masks required) and “virtual” options. For information and updates, see the Website at www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org.