Latest crop of Arlington police officers graduates academy

Fourteen new sworn officers of the Arlington County Police Department were welcomed into the ranks Dec. 19 following graduation from the 147th session of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.

Graduation from the academy, after more than 800 hours of instruction, is part of the new officers’ journey to becoming solo police officers in Arlington County, a process that spans approximately one year. As part of their ongoing training cycle, the newly graduated officers will now complete local and field-training programs.

“Each graduating officer has demonstrated their commitment to public safety and the law-enforcement profession by successfully completing their foundational training at the police academy,” Police Chief Andy Penn said.

“I am confident they will continue to show the same level of commitment as they complete their ongoing training curriculum and begin providing professional law-enforcement services to the Arlington community.”

The nine men and five women of the graduating class hail from six different states plus the United Kingdom, Costa Rica and Nepal.

The new officers will now complete the department’s 12-week field-training program, working alongside a training officer who is responsible for mentoring, teaching and evaluating them as they begin to apply knowledge gained during basic training. Following successful completion of field training, the officers begin solo patrol.