Latest crop of Arlington fire recruits reach graduation

They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them.

“You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”

“You join a unique fraternity, a very unique profession,” said Stanislaus, the fire department’s professional-standards officer. “We are public servants, from the fire chief down to you, from you all the way up. No one is more special” than another.

The new class, which will join the 400-member fire department, offers “the determination and drive we need,” said Fire Chief David Povlitz at the ceremony, which was attended by family members, friends and some of their new colleagues.

“They have worked very hard under stressful conditions,” said Fire Capt. David Santini, noting that the training just concluded included not just firefighting and emergency-medical-technician basics, but specialized skills like driving fire-department vehicles and dealing with hazardous materials.

Getting to graduation is “a very happy occasion,” Santini said.

County Board member Matt de Ferranti attended the ceremony, offering praise for the families as well as the efforts of the firefighters themselves.

“We’re grateful every day for the work that you do,” he said.