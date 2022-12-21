39.6 F
Tysons
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
type here...
FairfaxLangley wrestlers third at own tourney
FairfaxSports
Updated:

Langley wrestlers third at own tourney

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
The Langley coaching corner during the Pat Dulany event on Dec. 17. (Photo by Langley athletics - Susie Shaffer)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Langley Saxons hosted and finished third in the multi-team Pat Dulany Invitational wrestling competition Dec. 17. Langley had 143 points. Champion Stone Bridge had 242.5 and runner-up Paul VI Catholic 193.

Individual winners for Langley were Ryan Ronsckvitz at 165 pounds and Jacob Steele at 285.

Finishing third for Langley were Robert Ronsckvitz at 157 and Thomas Swartz at 215. Fourth was Beomseok Kang at 150.

For Oakton High School, Alek Martinez finished second at 150. Oakton was 14th as a team

Sponsored

From the Potomac School, Jeremy DeLaVille was fourth at 144 and Jason Seeber (175) and Aden cullinan (190) each were sixth. The team was 13th.

Previous article
Q&A: Author with local roots has book of poetry published
Next article
Letter: Missing Middle opponents need to mobilize now
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxBrian Trompeter -

Exhibition takes updated look a fiber materials

Whether repurposed coffee filters, handmade paper or crocheted yarn, creatively used fiber holds center stage in the McLean Project...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.