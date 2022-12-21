Langley wrestlers third at own tourney

The Langley Saxons hosted and finished third in the multi-team Pat Dulany Invitational wrestling competition Dec. 17. Langley had 143 points. Champion Stone Bridge had 242.5 and runner-up Paul VI Catholic 193.

Individual winners for Langley were Ryan Ronsckvitz at 165 pounds and Jacob Steele at 285.

Finishing third for Langley were Robert Ronsckvitz at 157 and Thomas Swartz at 215. Fourth was Beomseok Kang at 150.

For Oakton High School, Alek Martinez finished second at 150. Oakton was 14th as a team

From the Potomac School, Jeremy DeLaVille was fourth at 144 and Jason Seeber (175) and Aden cullinan (190) each were sixth. The team was 13th.