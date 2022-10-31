Langley volleyball team wins district tourney; Oakton second

With a fast start in the first set, then taking a bit longer in the next two to eventually pull away, the top seed and host Langley Saxons defeated the second-seeded Marshall Statesmen, 3-0, in the championship match of the Liberty District girls volleyball tournament.

Langley won by scores of 25-17, 25-14, 25-17.

The Saxons improved to 23-1 with their 20th straight victory, and the district-tourney title was the team’s first since 2017 for the high-school team and seventh overall.

Langley was 2-0 in the tournament after receiving a first-round bye. The Saxons downed No. 5- seed Herndon, 3-0, in the semifinals. The Saxons were 14-0 against district rivals this fall, losing only two sets.

Marshall was the second seed and owns an 18-9 overall record, with three of the losses to Langley.

“We are playing well,” Langley coach Susan Shifflett said. “We don’t have a weak spot. We have some lapses sometimes, but other than that things are going well.”

Langley was led in the tournament by district Player of the Year Chloe Hokenson, Defensive Player of the Year Erica Maebius, other first-team all-district players Ana Toumazatos and Leni Stanton-Parker, second-team players Riley Buddie and Sophia Galova and honorable-mention selection Claire Mo.

Winning the district tournament was one of three post-season goals for Langley. Finishing first in the 6D North Region tourney is a second goal.

“Our players have done a good job of staying low-key and going at things game by game,” Shifflett said.

Marshall was 2-1 in the tournament, defeating Washington-Liberty, 3-0, in the semifinals and McLean, 3-0, in the first round.

Marshall was led by first-team all-district players Madison Curcio and Samia Sayd.

* In the Concorde District girls volleyball tournament, the top seeded and host Oakton Cougars (13-4) lost to the second-seeded Chantilly Chargers, 3-2, in the championship match.

Oakton won the fourth set, 25-21, then Chantilly won the fifth and deciding set, 15-6. The loss ended Oakton’s six-match winning streak.

Oakton was 1-1 in the tournament, defeating fourth-seed South Lakes, 3-0, in the semifinals after a first-round bye.

The Cougars were led in the tournament by first-team all-district players Jade Brooks, Seliz Aktuglu and Jocelyn Shortle and second-teamers Sadee Gedse and Ellen Noh.

The No. 3-seed Madison Warhawks were 1-1 in the tourney, defeating No. 6 seed Centreville, 3-0, in the first round, then losing to Chantilly, 3-1, in the semifinals.