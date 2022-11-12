Langley volleyball team second in region tourney

Their unsuccessful quest to win a seventh region volleyball title likely will be remembered best by the Langley Saxons because of the team’s furious rally that fell a few points short in the five-set championship match.

Langley (25-2) lost in the girls 6D North Region high-school tournament final to the host Chantilly Chargers, 3-2 (15-12 in the final set). The loss snapped Langley’s 22-match winning streak.

The Saxons lost the first two sets, 25-22, 26-24, then bounced back to win the next two, 25-17, 25-18, behind multiple hard-hit kills by Ana Toumazatos to force the deciding game.

“They fought back hard and battled and I thought we had the momentum entering that fifth set,” Langley coach Susan Shifflett said. “Overall in the match, we had too many unforced errors, and you can’t make up for that.”

Shifflett praised Chantilly sophomore hitter Lameen Mambu for her strong play and many kills.

“She is very good. What did she have, 90 percent of their kills?” Shifflett said.

Langley defeated Chantilly, 3-0, early in the regular season, but Mambu did not play in that match.

In that deciding fifth set in the region final, Chantilly built a 7-1 lead. Langley rallied to pull within 13-11 and 14-12, but Mambu closed the match with another kill.

Langley was 2-1 in the tournament. It downed South Lakes, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20, in the first round, then topped Oakton, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18, in the semifinals.

The Saxons previously won the Liberty District tournament this season. Chantilly won the Concorde District tourney.

Also in the region final for Langley, region Player of the Year Chloe Hokenson had multiple kills, winners and blocks, as did Leni Stanton-Parker, Sophia Galova, Claire Mo and Riley Buddie. Erica Maebius and Michael Svensson also were big contributors. Kills by Hokenson and Toumazatos ended the third and fourth sets, respectively. Toumazatos had a few service aces and winners, as did Hokenson.

Langley had a 15-7 lead in the second set that Chantilly rallied to win. The Saxons also led at junctures of the first set.

“We had leads. We were the first to 15 points in the first four sets,” Shifflett said.

Hokenson was chosen to the all-region first team along with Stanton-Parker. Making second team were Toumazatos and Maebius.