Langley quarterback had standout senior season

Talk about a whirlwind of what eventually became a successful high-school football career for Langley Saxons quarterback Brendan Mansinne.

A lot occurred during his four seasons, three as a starter, as Mansinne became one of the most accomplished statistical quarterbacks in team history.

There was much he will remember fondly, like passing for 3,789 career yards and 31 touchdowns and running for 481 more yards and multiple scores. The downside was missing six games during his junior season with a broken right collarbone above his throwing arm, suffered early in game two of that campaign.

The injury needed surgery that included multiple screws and a metal plate to fix.

And there was a shortened sophomore season, his first as the varsity starter, because of the pandemic. (In his first high-school season, Mansinne was the starting quarterback of Langley’s freshman team.)

By his senior year this fall, those past experiences prepared Mansinne to have his best and must productive season. He threw for 2,150 yards and 21 scores and ran for 281 and seven TDs. That effort led Langley (7-4) to the Liberty District championship, a region playoff berth, a first-team all-league selection at the quarterback position and second-team all-region for Mansinne.

The campaign was Langley’s best in years.

“Brendan was such a hard worker all the time,” Langley coach David Murray said. “Even when he got hurt, I don’t think he ever missed a practice. He was back throwing the ball in four weeks. This past summer he would throw and practice every day.”

Mansinne said the injury and missed time made him more determined entering his senior season.

“Not being able to play and practice was the hardest thing,” Mansinne said. ‘I think I cried every day for three weeks. It was depressing. I was embarrassed to be hurt and not playing. My identity was as a hard worker, and now I couldn’t be out there.”

Mansinne lost some 20 pounds during his recovery process.

His outlook began to change again for the positive when eventually being cleared to begin some light sidearm throwing.

“I threw sidearm for about three-and-a-half weeks before I could start throwing regular again,” said Mansinne, whose father was a college quarterback, and before that locally at Yorktown High School in Arlington. “That injury taught me to take nothing for granted.”

Mansinne was cleared to resume playing in week nine of his junior season. He was back in the lineup and led Langley to victories in its final two games that fall, breaking an eight-game losing streak.

“It’s amazing he returned so soon, but Brendan always works so hard it was not a surprise,” Murray said.

The coach also wasn’t surprised one bit Mansinne enjoyed such a successful season his senior year, his first and only full campaign as a varsity player, leading the Saxons to seven more wins.

Mansinne now wants to continue quarterbacking in college in hopes of enjoying more injury- and pandemic-free seasons like his senior year at Langley. He is exploring his options.