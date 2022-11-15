Langley, Oakton cross country teams second in state

A week after winning region team championships, the Langley Saxons on the girls side and Oakton Cougars on the boys each finished second at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state meets in Leesburg.

Langley had 59 points with winner West Springfield having 51. The defending champion Oakton boys scored 70 points, with W.T. Woodson winning with 57.

As the team has all season, Langley was led by senior Lila Waters. She placed fourth in 19:04 on the Oatlands Plantation course. Waters was one of five Langley runners who finished in the top 33.

The others were Hazel Calway in 10th (19:27), Lila Pesavento 14th (19:45), Corinne Jaggard was 25th (20:15) and Madeleine Spaner 33rd (20:35).

Sponsored

The top finisher for the Oakton boys was Junior Allen in eighth (16:29). Oakton’s Connor Eklund was 17th (17:00), Tyler Coleman 21st (17:06), Iyasu Yemane 27th (17:14) and Derek Lewis 29th (17:15).

Individually, there were other local female and male runners who had top place in the state meet.

* McLean High School’s Thais Rolly placed second in the girls race in 18:45. The winner was Herndon’s Gillian Bushee in 18:17, who also won district and region championship races this season. Rolly’s sister, Calypso Rolly, finished 11th in 19:30.

* Oakton’s Sitota Mesfin was seventh in the girls race in 19:21 and her teammate Anna Lewis was 18th in 19:59. They led the Oakton girls to a fourth place with 124 points.

* Marshall High School’s Haley Spoden placed 17th in 19:57.

* Madison High School’s Lydia Milkhin was 37th in 20:49.

In the boys state championship meet, Marshall High’s Seth Oliver, this season’s Liberty District boys champion, placed 22nd in a time of 17:07, and his teammate Sean Sanders was 31st (17:24) and Marshall’s Simon Barnes was 43rd (17:39).