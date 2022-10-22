45.2 F
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Langley, Madison win key home football games
Langley, Madison win key home football games

Langley High School quarterback Brendan Mansinne accounted for 352 combined yards and scored three touchdowns against Marshall. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

The Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks were the two local winners in Friday night football action Oct. 21 in district home games.

Langley (5-3, 3-1) downed the Marshall Statesmen (1-7, 1-3) by a 35-20 score in a Liberty District clash. The five wins are the most in a season for Langley since the Saxons finished 6-5 in 2014. Quarterback Brendan Mansinne led Langley’s victory by accounting for 352 combined yards.

Madison (5-3, 3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Concorde District with a 21-16 victory over the Westfield Bulldogs (6-2, 2-1) in a showdown for first place. The win was the fifth in a row for Madison.

In other Oct. 21 public-school games involving two local teams, the McLean Highlanders (1-7, 1-3) fell at home to the first-place Herndon Hornets (6-2, 4-0), 49-7, in a Liberty District tilt, and in Concorde District play, the Oakton Cougars (2-6, 0-3) lost their sixth in a row, falling to the visiting Chantilly Chargers (4-4, 1-2), 29-7.

Check back later for more details in the games.

