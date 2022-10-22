Langley, Madison win key home football games

The Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks were the two local winners in Friday night football action Oct. 21 in district home games.

Langley (5-3, 3-1) downed the Marshall Statesmen (1-7, 1-3) by a 35-20 score in a Liberty District clash. The five wins are the most in a season for Langley since the Saxons finished 6-5 in 2014. Quarterback Brendan Mansinne led Langley’s victory by accounting for 352 combined yards.

Madison (5-3, 3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Concorde District with a 21-16 victory over the Westfield Bulldogs (6-2, 2-1) in a showdown for first place. The win was the fifth in a row for Madison.

In other Oct. 21 public-school games involving two local teams, the McLean Highlanders (1-7, 1-3) fell at home to the first-place Herndon Hornets (6-2, 4-0), 49-7, in a Liberty District tilt, and in Concorde District play, the Oakton Cougars (2-6, 0-3) lost their sixth in a row, falling to the visiting Chantilly Chargers (4-4, 1-2), 29-7.

