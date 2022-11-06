Langley, Madison win district football titles

With victories in their final regular-season games the night of Nov. 4, the Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks clinched outright league football championships.

The Concorde District crown was the third straight for Madison (7-3, 5-0), all with undefeated district records. For Langley (7-3, 5-1) the Liberty District title was its first since the high-school team won a co-championship in 2004.

“The players who have been three-year starters here have had quite a journey,” Langley coach David Murray said. “To start 0-8 last season, then keep the plan going, they have bought into what we want to do. This is not a young team. We have six three-year starters. We have experience and strong leadership.”

The teams now move on to the eight-team 6D North Region tournament, where Madison is the two-time defending champion and will make its eighth-straight playoff appearance. Langley last earned a playoff berth in 2014. First-round games are Friday, Nov. 11.

Madison’s Nov. 4 victory was over the host Chantilly Chargers, 34-7, to extend its four-season district winning streak to 17 straight games. The Warhawks will enter the playoffs with a seven-game winning streak this season after losing its first three contests.

Langley routed the host McLean Highlanders (1-9, 1-5) by a 43-6 score Nov. 4 to keep the Rotary Cup trophy that goes to the annual winner of the yearly neighborhood clash.

Both teams built big early leads in the Nov. 4 wins.

For Madison, quarterback Mac Lewis ran for a touchdown and threw a scoring pass of nine yards to Darren Knicely. Angelo Jreige (74 yards rushing), Alex Carlson and Dominic Knicely (45-yards rushing) all had short scoring runs and Agri Hartman booted four extra points.

Lewis was 14 of 18 passing for 191 yards. Cord Yates had six catches for 109 yards, Darren Knicely had three for 28 and Nolan Wilbricht two for 27.

On defense for Madison, Grant McVicker (five tackles) and Charlie Backman had interceptions. Tackling leaders were Jake Green with 12, Kevin Chadwick with 11, Michael Delgado with 10, Orion Luera (sack) with eight and Eric Anderson made six.

Senior quarterback Brendan Mansinne led the Langley offense, which amassed 392 total yards, as he has all season. He was 25 of 33 passing for 263 yards and three touchdowns and he rushed for 73 more yards and score. That gave him 2,036 passing yards in 10 games, 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

His scoring passes covered 19 yards to Connor Campbell and two and eight yards to Dustin Mosleh.

Robert Roncskevitz and and Cole Samburg added TD runs. Darren Mosleh and Roncskevitz had two-point conversion runs and Nicholas Guagliano kicked three extra points.

Samburg had 40 yards rushing. Campbell caught nine passes for 110 yards, Dustin Mosleh eight for 89, Darren Mosleh five for 43 and Guagliano two for 10.

On defense, Dustin Mosleh had two interceptions and Peter Kaldes one.

McLean had 270 total yards and three turnovers.

McLean senior quarterback Charles Samburg had a touchdown run in the loss. He is the older brother of Langley’s Cole Samburg.