Langley, Madison win big in football clashes

With lopsided victories the night of Oct. 28, the Langley Saxons moved into a tie for first place while the Madison Warhawks clinched at least a share of the championship in the high-school football team’s respective districts.

In those two road games, Langley (6-3, 4-1) routed the Herndon Hornets, 27-7, in Liberty District play and Madison (6-3, 4-0) ran past the South Lakes Seahawks, 35-7, in Concorde District action. Entering the final week of the regular season, Langley and Herndon (4-1) are tied for first while Madison is in sole possession of the league’s lead.

Victories in their final Nov. 4 contests will assure the teams of their first-place standings, in the case of Madison a third straight undefeated and outright Concorde crown.

Langley fell behind 7-0 in the second quarter against Herndon, then scored the game’s final 27 points, two on touchdown passes by quarterback Brendan Mansinne (18 of 27 for 244 yards, 54 yards rushing), and the other two on short scoring runs by Joshua Mun and Daren Mosleh.

For the season, Mansinne has thrown for 1,773 yards and 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

“We were pretty efficient on offense and our defense played their butts off,” Langley coach David Murray said. “We were able to control the ball and the clock, starting in the third quarter.”

Langley was able to contain what has been a highly productive running attack by Herndon, and came up with three turnovers.

“We hung with things on defense until we got a feel for what they were doing on offense, and we got two interceptions,” Murray said.

Mosleh and Max Kelly had those interceptions, and Remhi Chaudhry recovered a fumble.

Catching touchdown passes was Dustin Mosleh for 35 and 36 yards. Mun caught a two-point conversion pass and Nick Guagliano kicked an extra point.

Daren Mosleh had six catches for 64 yards, Dustin Mosleh five for 116, Connor Campbell four for 42 and Mun two for 16. Mun added 15 yards rushing and Robert Roncskevitz 19.

Madison also had a productive offensive game in its win over South Lakes. Fullback Angelo Jreige ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Mac Lewis was 12 of 19 passing for 219 yards and threw scoring passes to Kaden Wansel for 44 yards and to Cord Yates for 50. Agri Hartman kicked five extra points.

Wansel had four catches for 91 yards, with Yates, Nolan Wilbricht and Alex Carlson having two each.

On defense for Madison, Michael Delgado had 12 tackles and an interception; Kevin Chadwick had 11 tackles and an interception; Luke Jarvis had 11 tackles; Jake Green 10; Orion Luera nine with three for losses including a sack and a fumble recovery; and Elia Novario had a sack.