The Langley and Madison high school athletic programs were among 178 recognized statewide by the Virginia High School League for making the 2022 fall sportsmanship honor roll.

The public schools recognized had no player or coach ejections or programs placed on warning status during the fall sports season. Other 6D North Region schools on that list were Herndon, Jefferson, South Lakes, Westfield, Justice, Lewis, W.T. Woodson, Chantilly, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown