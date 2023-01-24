Langley gymnasts second in multi-team meet

With postseason meets beginning soon, the Langley Saxons warmed up for that competition with a second-place finish at a multiple-team girls gymnastics event at Yorktown High School.

Langley placed second with a 139.15 team score. The host Patriots of Yorktown won with a 140.075 total.

The Saxons had one more regular-season meet before the Liberty District championships on Jan. 30, followed by the 6D North Region meet Feb. 8.

At Yorktown, senior gymnast Sophia Bacha led Langley with a second-place finish in the all-around competition with a 35.6 score. Riley Sarber of Fairfax High won with a 36.075 total.

Bacha was second on the balance beam with a 9.3 score, was sixth on the floor exercise with a 9.05 and uneven bars (8.3) and seventh on the vault (8.95).

Finishing fourth in the all-around for Langley was junior Julia Stout with a 35.25 score. She won the vault (9.5), tied for third on the floor (9.2), was fourth on the beam (8.85) and scored a 7.7 on the bars.

Eighth in the all-around was sophomore Katie Fatianov (34.075) and ninth was Arwen Jones (33.575). They tied for second on the vault with 9.35 scores.

Also participating in the meet for Langley were junior Mia Boe on the floor, bars and beam; and freshmen Jenelle Ortiz (beam), Katie Myshrall (bars) and Julie Kinkead (vault and floor).

All of those gymnasts placed in those events.