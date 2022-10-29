Langley golfers place in Girls State Open

With scores from 72 to 82, the four Langley Saxons golfers who played in the Girls State Open golf tournament finished in the top 25 individually.

The one-day, 18-hole Virginia High School League event was played on the Lakes Course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton.

Langley was led by an even-par-round of 36-36–72 and a tie for third by junior Alina Ho. The winning score was a 70 carded by defending champion Elsie MacCleery of Western Albemarle High, with Makayla Grubb of Colonial Forge finishing second at 71.

Ho hit most of the fairways in her round and made good approach shots. But she missed, if barely, a handful of birdie putts throughout the round.

Sponsored

“I hit the ball pretty well, but putting cost me,” Ho said. “I had a lot of close putts not fall.”

Ho had one birdie and one bogey on each of the nines. She parred the first seven holes of her round, then finished by missing a birdie putt on the 18th by about an inch.

Overall, Ho’s postseason accomplishments were significant.

A week earlier, she won the VHSL Class 6 state tournament, including girls and boys, by shooting a 3-under 67 on the Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. She then tied for first at Twin Lakes with a 71 at the Zone 4 Northern Virginia A qualifying event to earn a berth into the State Open.

Prior to the state tournaments, Ho tied for third in the 36-hole 6D North Region tournament and was second in the 36-hole Liberty District tourney. She helped the Langley team win the 2022 district, region and state championships.

“The season was a lot of fun,” Ho said.

The next highest Langley finisher at the Girls State Open was junior Emily Wang with a 74 and a tie for sixth. Her round included three birdies. Wang struggled over the final holes with three bogeys on the last five holes.

Langley sophomore Sarah Wang shot 79, also making three birdies to tie for 16th. Langley senior Audrey Yim tied for 25th with an 82. Yim did not make a birdie.

“That was a great showing by our players,” first-year Langley girls golf coach Duane Bean said. “They played well.”

Yim played in the State Open all four years of her high-school career, saying she struggled each time.

“I played all four years and I’m happy about that, but I didn’t play well when I got here,” said Yim, who began playing the sport at age 5 when her grandparents enrolled her in a golf camp in Florida.

Yim’s lowest round during her final high-school season was a 73.

No other players from the Sun Gazette coverage areas qualified to play in this year’s Girls State Open.

NOTES: During the regular season, the Langley girls club team compiled a 7-0 record, with some other matches cancelled because of weather. The team had 22 players, possibly the most of any girls team in the state. Yim, Cameron Hiek and Elisabeth Musseman were the only seniors . . . Brigitte Baker in 2008 is the only Langley player that has won the Girls State Open. No Langley player has ever finished second.