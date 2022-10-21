Langley golfer repeats as state qualifying champ

With scores in the 70s during a qualifying round for the Virginia High School League’s Girls State Open golf tournament, four Langley High School players earned berths into the upcoming 18-hole competition.

Langley junior Alina Ho carded a 71 on Oct. 17 to tie for first in the Zone 4 Northern Virginia A event on the Lakes Course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton with Cailyn Park of Fairfax High. Ho won last year’s state qualifier, as well.

Other Langley qualifiers for the Oct. 24 Girls State Open, which also will be played at Twin Lakes, were senior Audrey Yim with a 75, junior Emily Wang with 76 and sophomore Sara Wang with 79.

The 10 golfers from the 49-player field who earned State Open berths all had scores of 79 or lower. For Yim, the berth is her fourth, is the third for Ho and the second for Emily Wang. Yim tied for first with a 76 in the 2020 qualifier, with Wang and Ho tied for second with 77s. In 2019, Yim shot 79 to tie for second.

Yim’s qualifying round this year included birdies on all four par 5s, having two eagle putts.

Ho’s round began when she hooked her drive into the left rough on the first hole, which she double-bogeyed. She quickly bounced back with birdies on the next two holes.

“I didn’t play so great because I didn’t hit the ball that great and I didn’t hit many fairways,” Ho said.

The VHSL tournament championship was Ho’s second in a week. On Oct. 10 she won the VHSL’s Class 6 individual state-tourney crown, for boys and girls, with a 67 on the Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.

There were 10 Langley players in all who played in this year’s state-qualifier. Cami Hiek shot 81, Eesha Somasundar 83, Mei Torrey 86, Sophia Sadler 95 and Amanda Chung 96. Langley’s Catherine Qiu entered but did not play.

From McLean High School, Olivia Wood shot 87, Ellie Wormser 88, Lauren Wood 91, Sadaf Dalilaltoiari 97 and Tea Coronado 99. Oakton High’s Anvitha Vemuru shot 94 and Madison’s Ashlyn Choi shot 102.