Langley girls, Marshall boys 7-0 in district basketball

With two recent victories each, the Langley Saxons in girls high-school basketball action and the Marshall Statesmen on the boys side extended their winning streaks and remained in first place with undefeated 7-0 records in the Liberty District.

Langley improved to 14-3 overall by defeating Marshall Statesmen, 41-27, and the Wakefield Warriors, 61-34, in district play, upping its winning streak to nine.

During that nine-game stretch, Langley has played strong defense, allowing an average of just 27.4 points in those contests and holding opponents to 30 points or fewer six times.

In Langley’s win over Marshall, Bri Borcherding scored 12 points with five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Rayline Harrell scored 12 with four rebounds and three steals, and Maddie Shamloo had eight points and five steals. Peyton Daley picked up two steals to go with two points.

Against Wakefield, Anya Rahman scored 17 points and had eight rebounds, and Harrell scored 13 with four rebounds. On defense, Borcherding had two steals and breakaway layups, and Alexis Tappan and Meave Christie did the same once each.

The Marshall boys (15-2) downed Langley, 52-45, to run its victory string to eight.

The Statesmen allowed an average of 39.8 points per game in those eight contests.

Jason Penn had 14 points and three steals in the win over McLean. Charles McDermott scored 12 and Matthew Lenert had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Against Langley, Lenert had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds to go with a block. McDermott scored 13 with three rebounds in the win.

* In girls basketball, the McLean Highlanders improved to 10-5 overall and 6-1 and in second place in the Liberty District with two recent victories to up their winning streak to four.

First, the Highlanders downed the Herndon Hornets, 51-41, then on Friday, Jan. 20 topped the host Marshall Statesmen, 36-17, for their second victory of the week.

Kara Bremser scored 13 points and made three three-pointers with four rebounds and two steals against Marshall. Tatum Olson made two threes and scored 10 points with six rebounds. Bremser, Olson, Shushan Krikorian and Ava Stewart were top scorers against Herndon.