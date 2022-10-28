Langley football team plays for first place

The Langley Saxons realize their position they are in and are very excited about the opportunity.

If the high-school football team wins its final two regular-season games, Langley will at worst be co-champions of the Liberty District, and possibly the outright winner.

The Saxons last won a district football championship way back in the 2004 season, tying for first with the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers with 6-1 records that fall.

On Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., Langley (5-3, 3-1) faces the host and first-place Herndon Hornets (6-2, 4-0) in a big district clash. A win will leave the Saxons tied for first, which each team having one game remaining against league rivals with losing records.

Langley enters the showdown with a two-game winning streak, while Herndon has won six in a row.

No matter what the results of Langley’s final two games, the Saxons are assured of a non-losing regular season for the first time since the 2014 campaign, going 6-4 that fall before falling a first-round region playoff contest.

“We are excited to be in the position we are in and to play for first,” Langley coach David Murray said. “The key to the game is we will have to match them offensively.”

During its winning streak, Herndon is scoring 41 points per game. Through eight contests, Langley averages 28.9.

The Saxons finished 2-8 last fall when starting quarterback Brendan Mansinne was injured in the team’s second game and Langley started 0-8. Mansinne returned from a broken collarbone for Langley’s final two games and led the Saxons to victories.

Murray believes Langley’s 2021 record would have been considerably better if Mansinne had played the entire season.

“He has continued to work so hard to get back to where he is,” Murray said. “It was amazing and a credit to him that he got back at all last season.”

Through eight games this fall, Mansinne has thrown for 1,529 yards and 16 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. His accuracy percentage is lofty, completing 129 of 183 passes. He threw for 328 yards and three TDs in a loss to Washington-Liberty and passed for 235, 240 and 241 yards in three other contests.

On the ground, Mansinne has rushed for 74 yards and four touchdowns.

“The Langley quarterback is a very accurate passer and is hard to defend,” Yorktown High School coach Bruce Hanson said.

Yorktown lost to Langley, 34-28, in the opening game of the 2022 season for each team. Mansinne was 21 of 27 for 241 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions in that win.

Mansinne’s top receivers are Daren Mosleh with 41 catches and four touchdowns, Connor Campbell with 31 catches and five TDs and Dustin Mosleh with 29 catches and three scores. Chur-Yong Mun has 12 catches, with Nick Guagliano and Robert Roncskevitz each having a few.

A year ago, when Mansinne returned to lead Langley to its two wins, he was 13 of 19 passing for 119 yards in the first game, then 14 of 22 for 139 with a TD in the second.