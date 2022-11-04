51.9 F
Kiwanis Club honors retiring School Board member

Arlington School Board member Barbara Kanninen receives a Community Service Award from Kiwanis Club of Arlington member Tom Parker during the club's Nov. 2, 2022, meeting. (Photo courtesy Linda Chandler)

The Kiwanis Club of Arlington on Nov. 2 presented Arlington School Board member Barbara Kanninen with a Community Service Award in honor of her eight-year tenure serving students in Arlington.

The award was presented by club member Tom Parker at the organization’s meeting at Marymount University. It came with a $1,000 contribution to be presented to a charitable organization of Kanninen’s choice.

“Barbara has visited our club at least twice in the past. She has always been a wonderful speaker, especially due to our mutual interest in the children and youth of Arlington,” club secretary Pat Keough said.

Kanninen was elected to the School Board in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018, and chaired the board during the 2017-18 and 2021-22 school years. She opted against seeking re-election this year.

Kanninen and her husband, Kevin Wolf, have lived in Arlington for nearly 30 years. They have two sons, Fred and Markus.

