Kilmer Middle student offers support network for Mongolian youth

A local middle-school student’s efforts to provide tutoring services to dozens of Mongolian immigrant children across the U.S. culminated in a national spelling bee for the students held Oct. 22 at the World Bank.

For the past 18 months, Kilmer Middle School eighth-grader Erdem Dulguun has been giving up his Friday evenings to offer free spelling tutoring to dozens of Mongolian immigrant children across the nation, according to Fairfax County Public Schools officials. The spelling bee drew the Mongolian ambassador to the U.S., and the Mongolian embassy hosted a meet-and-greet for students and their families the day before the spelling bee.

The unique effort was aided by the Fairfax County Council of PTAs, which is the regional partner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Program in Fairfax County and Alexandria.

Dulguum was born in the U.S. but returned to live with his grandparents in Mongolia as a toddler while his mother finished graduate school. When he returned to America as a kindergartner, he had to re-learn English.

Up to 40 students participate in the Zoom spelling classes, held on Friday evenings.

“I wanted to help the Mongolian community because I love keeping my ties with this country, it’s very important to me,” Dulguun said in an article distributed by the county school system. “I’m not exactly the best teacher, I’m not that much of a public speaker because I get nervous, but it is a good feeling to share what I know. Yes, I am helping these kids learn, but sometimes they are even helping me learn, which is the best part of this.”

His own spelling skills were honed at Westbriar Elementary School in Vienna when, as a sixth-grader, Dulguun finished as first-runner-up in the 2021 Fairfax County Spelling Bee, Fairfax school officials said.