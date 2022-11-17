Just for the day, coffee will be a big bargain at Dulles

On Nov. 17, 1962, President John F. Kennedy and former President Dwight Eisenhower were on hand as the brand-spanking-new Dulles Airport was dedicated, becoming the nation’s first airport purpose-built for the jet age.

And had they been asked to pay for their cups of joe that day, it would have cost them 34 cents apiece. (No sales tax; Virginia didn’t impose one then.)

To mark the airport’s 60th anniversary, coffee ever so briefly was returning to that 1962 price level, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter told members of the authority’s board of directors at their Nov. 16 meeting.

Alas, the discount was just for the day, part of a number of anniversary events slated at the airport.

Among the others? Tours of the airport for “social-media influencers,” Potter said. (Wonder what Ike and JFK would have made of “social-media influencers”?)

Dulles opened Nov. 17, 1962, with the arrival of an Eastern Air Lines Super Electra from Newark as its first flight. The facility was named after Eisenhower’s Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles, who died in 1959.