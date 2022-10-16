54.4 F
FairfaxJunior League fund-raiser to feature upscale handbag
Updated:

Junior League fund-raiser to feature upscale handbag

tickets signboard on wooden surface
The Junior League of Northern Virginia is holding a fund-raising raffle featuring at Saint Laurent Loulou bag in the medium size, with a value of $2,850, as the prize.

All proceeds will benefit the organization’s mission to improve the community – “a chance to win this bag and do good at the same time,” Junior League officials said.

Raffle tickets are available in $25 increments. There is no limit on the number of entries one can purchase.

Purchases end Dec. 9, with the winner drawn Dec. 10.

For almost 65 years, the Junior League of Northern Virginia has provided more than 20,000 service hours toward programs and initiatives, 800 hours in leadership training, and more than $2.4 million in financial support to the community.

For information, see the Website at www.jlnv.org.

