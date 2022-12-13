Judge selects new Arlington Electoral Board member

Arlington Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. on Dec. 8 appointed Republican Richard Samp to a three-year term the Arlington Electoral Board, succeeding Democrat Matthew Weinstein effective Jan. 1.

The switch will give Republicans a two-to-one majority on the body for the first time in eight years, with Samp joining fellow Republican Scott McGeary and Democrat Kim Phillip on the body.

State law requires that electoral boards in the commonwealth’s 133 cities and counties be comprised of two members of the party that holds the governorship and one from the party that scored the next highest number of votes in the preceding gubernatorial election. Weinstein, whose term was the next up among the two Democrats, found himself out after a single three-year term.

“Glenn Youngkin’s historic victory in Virginia continues to benefit communities across the commonwealth, even in progressive Arlington,” Arlington County Republican Committee chairman Lori Urban said. “Arlington voters can be assured the new Republican majority will work diligently to support free and fair elections in our county.”

A GOP spokesman told the Sun Gazette that five Republicans had applied for the post – which pays a relatively nominal amount – and as is required by the Code of Virginia, three names were submitted to Judge Newman for review.

John Vihstadt, a former County Board member who has known Samp for decades, said his being an attorney specializing in constitutional, civil-liberties and election issues, coupled with his community involvement over the years, make him “uniquely qualified” for the post.

He offers “a keen intellect,” said Vihstadt.

Samp has been involved in a number of civic activities across Arlington, including service on the task force set up by the County Board to recommend where Fire Station #8 should be located.

“Rich is a longtime Arlington Republican and civic leader who will bring his professional and political expertise to the position,” Urban said. “Rich is tenacious, articulate and knowledgeable, and we know he will build on the work Scott McGeary has done on the Electoral Board.”

The appointment of an Electoral Board member likely will be the last for Newman, who is retiring next summer after 19 years as chief judge and a total 29 years on the bench.

At the Electoral Board’s first meeting of 2023, the three members will divide up the leadership posts – chair, vice chair and secretary – among themselves. Under state law, the chair and secretary must be of different parties unless all three members agree otherwise.