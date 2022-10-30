Journalist casts eye on backpacking adventure of half-century ago

Arlington journalist and historian Charlie Clark has released a new book – “My Gap Year, Reinterpreted” – which looks back at the diary he kept at age 18 during a nine-month hitchhiking tour of Europen and North Africa a half-century ago.

“More than a travelogue, the essay is personal and reflective, taking advantage of a 68-year-old’s wisdom (ha!) and insight into his younger self during a time of change,” the publisher noted. “Self-deprecating humor intertwines with intimate confessions about friendship, learning and personal growth. Along for the ride come instructive cultural details and unique adventures in the old countries.”

The book is available online or at the Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington, D.C. For information, see the Website at https://www.politics-prose.com/book/9781624294228.