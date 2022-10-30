56.5 F
Tysons
Sunday, October 30, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonJournalist casts eye on backpacking adventure of half-century ago
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

Journalist casts eye on backpacking adventure of half-century ago

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
man in the middle of the road
Photo by Evan Krause on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Arlington journalist and historian Charlie Clark has released a new book – “My Gap Year, Reinterpreted” – which looks back at the diary he kept at age 18 during a nine-month hitchhiking tour of Europen and North Africa a half-century ago.

“More than a travelogue, the essay is personal and reflective, taking advantage of a 68-year-old’s wisdom (ha!) and insight into his younger self during a time of change,” the publisher noted. “Self-deprecating humor intertwines with intimate confessions about friendship, learning and personal growth. Along for the ride come instructive cultural details and unique adventures in the old countries.”

The book is available online or at the Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington, D.C. For information, see the Website at https://www.politics-prose.com/book/9781624294228.

Previous article
‘Complete Street’ project for Army Navy Drive gets into gear
Next article
Madison thespians tackle Shakesperean classic
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Grant will help Career Center start artificial-intelligence club

The future is now, or soon will be, at the Arlington Career Center. Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.