Sunday, October 23, 2022
Jewish composers lauded in National Chamber Ensemble concert
Jewish composers lauded in National Chamber Ensemble concert

grayscale photo of person playing violin
Photo by Joel Wyncott on Unsplash

The National Chamber Ensemble opens its 16th season with “Jewish Musical Treasures,” celebrating music of the Jewish culture, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center in Arlington.

The program will celebrate “the brilliant contributions of Jewish music and composers that live on to this day and enrich our lives,” the organization said.

Violin virtuoso Daniel Heifetz will join the concert as guest host. Also performing will be Cantor Arianne Brown, Julian Milkis, Carlos Cesar and Leonid Sushansky.

The program will feature “works that are exciting, moving and cover a gamut of emotions from thrills and laughter to joy and tears,” said Sushansky, artistic director of the National Chamber Orchestra.

For tickets and information, see the Website at www.nationalchamberensemble.org.

