It took a while, but Arlington has new auditor in place

After living with a vacancy that totaled about eight months, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 3 appointed a new auditor.

Jim Shelton will occupy one of only four posts – county manager, clerk to the board and county attorney being the others – that reports directly to County Board members. In the position, he will work under the direction of the board and the county government’s Audit Committee.

According to a statement, Shelton brings 24 years of experience to the job, having served for nine years as auditor for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

Shelton will succeed Chris Horton, who served in the position for six years before his departure last May.