46.4 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPoliticsIt seems like forever, but Election Day has arrived
ArlingtonFairfaxFeaturedNewsPolitics
Updated:

It seems like forever, but Election Day has arrived

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

It’s Election Day, and those who haven’t already cast ballots across Virginia will be able to do so from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at regular polling places.

In Arlington, the ballot includes County Board and School Board races, the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives race and six bond referendums.

In Fairfax County, there are no local races on the ballot, but voters will be selecting a member of Congress from their district (8th, 10th or 11th). Voters in the town of Herndon will be selecting a mayor and Town Council members (there are no town elections in Vienna).

The Sun Gazette will report preliminary results this evening.

Previous article
Nearly 950 use SoberRide service over Halloween
Next article
Arlington has added 2.4% more voters since start of year
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxDave Facinoli -

Potomac School boys soccer team wins MAC tourney

Motivated by an early loss, the Potomac School Panthers have parlayed disappointment into a championship season. The Panthers have compiled...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.