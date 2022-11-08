It seems like forever, but Election Day has arrived

It’s Election Day, and those who haven’t already cast ballots across Virginia will be able to do so from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at regular polling places.

In Arlington, the ballot includes County Board and School Board races, the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives race and six bond referendums.

In Fairfax County, there are no local races on the ballot, but voters will be selecting a member of Congress from their district (8th, 10th or 11th). Voters in the town of Herndon will be selecting a mayor and Town Council members (there are no town elections in Vienna).

The Sun Gazette will report preliminary results this evening.