Irish dancers bring home individual, team awards

Four dancers from the McGrath Morgan Academy of Irish Dance claimed top honors, each bringing home their respective age group’s first-place trophy from the Irish Dance Teachers Association of North America (IDTANA) Southern Region Oireachtas, held in Orlando the first week of December.

The 2022 SRO champions from McGrath Morgan Academy are:

• Isabella Renzi, U12 Girls Champion, two-time champion.

• Aisling Reynolds, U14 Girls Champion, five-time champion.

• Jessie Welgos, U16 Girls Champion, four-time champion.

• Meghann Mullarkey, U18 Girls Champion, two-time champion.

“These dancers have established themselves in the Southern Region. They work hard in the studio and always leave it all on the stage at competitions,” said school founder Lauren McGrath Dutton. “It’s still hard for me to believe Aisling Reynolds, who started dancing with me when she was just 5 years old, has held this title for five years.”

Sponsored

The Oireachtas (pronounced Uh-ROCK-tus) is a three-day regional championship where Irish dancers compete to qualify to participate at national and world championships. More than 2,000 dancers converged on Orlando from across the Southern Region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Mexico.

Each competitor danced one soft-shoe and one hard-shoe dance, sharing the stage with one or two other dancers (depending upon age). Scores were tabulated and the top half of dancers were “recalled” to compete in the third round, which is a hard-shoe solo set dance showcasing each dancer’s style.

Reynolds, a St. Paul VI Catholic High School freshman, has claimed the national title twice (2019, 2021) and the Southern Region title five times (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).

“She first won it when she was just 10 years old. Now she’s in high school. And still on top,” Dutton said.

This is the fourth time Welgos, a junior at Connelly School of the Holy Child, brought home the championship.

“It was great to see Jessie win her fourth regional title,” said John Lawrence Morgan, a leader and namesake of McGrath Morgan Academy. “But I am even more proud of her loyalty and love for dance. She competed in every category of team dance offered the day before her solo completion: 4-hand, 8-hand girls and 8-hand mixed ceili, as well as taking on the lead role in our dance drama. This demonstrates a deep commitment and love for dance and her teammates.”

Renzi established herself as the dancer to beat last year, when she won the Southern Region title at her first Oireachtas. In July, she won the national title.

Eight additional McGrath Morgan dancers qualified to compete in the world championships, which will be held in Montreal in the spring: Gabreielle Brown, Kate Doherty, Ciara Foley, Leila Frederick, Bridgette Hettinger, Mara Riordan, Reilly Savage and Kendall Smith.

In addition to the world qualifiers, 10 dancers qualified to compete at the North American championships this summer in Nashville: Maya Abdrashitova, Madeline Crouse, Camryn Flaherty, Nicoletta Gareau, Sienna Screen, Rory Kipp, Molly Mostow, Lila Noud, Sophia Savage and Anna Weaver.

In addition to the solo placements, McGrath Morgan teams also brought home high honors, including first- and second-place dance dramas, third place for the under-12 girls ceili team and fifth place for the girls over-15 ceili team.