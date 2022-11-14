Investigation continues into crash that killed W-L student

A 17-year-old Washington-Liberty High School student was killed and another youth is facing charges in a vehicular crash that occurred not long after midnight on Nov. 11, Arlington police said.

At around 12:30 a.m., police and fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Old Dominion Drive and Williamsburg Boulevard in the Rock Spring neighborhood for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

“Upon arrival, first-responders located an unoccupied SUV on fire,” Arlington police said. “The fire was quickly extinguished by the Arlington County Fire Department. The driver of the second involved vehicle, a sedan, was located unresponsive inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.”

Police said preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the sedan was attempting to make a U-turn on Old Dominion when he was struck at a high rate of speed by the SUV.

Sponsored

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody on scene, police said, and was charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. His name was not released because of his age.

Police cited state law in declining to release the victim’s name owing to his age. School officials, however, confirmed the victim as Braylon Meade, a senior at Washington-Liberty High School.

“Braylon was a great kid to have around and an outstanding student,” W-L head football coach Josh Shapiro told the Sun Gazette. “He was one of those kids who had a lot to offer in different ways.”