Inter-Service Club Council inaugurates newsletter

The Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington has debuted a newsletter, aimed at providing information about the group and its membership of local service and civic organizations.

The effort has been undertaken by Mark Whitenton, a member of the Optimist Club of Arlington, after he attended the Inter-Service Club Council’s annual luncheon, held in November.

“He was very much inspired by [Arlington County Manager] Mark Schwartz’s remarks, as well as others who attended the luncheon,” said Sandy Bushue, president of the Inter-Service Club Council.

For information on the Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington, which can trace its roots to its founding in 1940, see the Website at https://arlingtoniscc.com.