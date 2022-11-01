Insiders see de Ferranti winning re-election, but no landslide

A consensus seems to have emerged that Democratic incumbent Matt de Ferranti should come away with victory in the Nov. 8 Arlington County Board race, yet likely will run below the traditional electoral majorities for Democrats in the county owing to a certain degree of public discontent.

But the race is unlikely to be like the shocker of 2014, when an Republican-leaning independent won victories in both a special and subsequent general election to, briefly, cut into the Democratic monopoly on board seats.

At least that’s the opinion of a number of county political/civic notables queried over the past week by the Sun Gazette, as the days to a verdict from voters tick down.

Democrats clearly are alarmed about the impact the Missing Middle housing controversy will have on the election, but should the party be fearful of a 2014-style upset? Frank O’Leary, who spent 30 years as Arlington’s treasurer and still watches the electorate’s vagaries with interest, doesn’t think so.

“My ‘worst-case’ estimate for Matt is 55 percent,” O’Leary told the Sun Gazette. “Voters may be sending a message, but it’s not the Ides of March.”

That was similar to the view of Jay Fisette, who spent 20 years on the County Board, leaving a year before de Ferranti arrived in January 2019.

“Matt’s margin will be reduced, yet most will not vote for Audrey because of the long-term risk to our community,” Fisette told the Sun Gazette, calling de Ferranti “a strong board member overall.”

“Audrey” is Audrey Clement, an independent who has run for public office for a decade and this year has focused her campaign against the Missing Middle zoning proposal that has roiled the community.

Fisette’s view that Clement is too much a risk for Arlington – albeit one who would have just a single vote on the five-member County Board – has been an ascendant theme raised in the closing weeks of the campaign by de Ferranti supporters, which may telegraph just a tiny bit of worry creeping in about victory’s inevitability. (Had the Democratic establishment been confident of a healthy margin of victory, party leaders likely would be ignoring Clement, as they did for most of her previous runs.)

Cragg Hines, a veteran Democratic activist, used the letters page of the Sun Gazette a week ago to make the same point as Fisette.

“Given Clement’s track record, it might be easy to write her off as just a tiresome gadfly,” he opined. “But that would be dangerous given some of the policies Clement has put forth in her various races – positions that place her far out of the Arlington mainstream.”

De Ferranti has tried to straddle between Clement, who opposes Missing Middle almost in its entirety, and independent candidate Adam Theo, who wants its provisions enacted more swiftly and comprehensively.

De Ferranti in 2018 upended independent County Board member John Vihstadt’s quest for a second term, being helped in the effort by the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s get-out-the-vote muscle. Yet it was closer than Democrats might have liked: De Ferranti won 53 percent of the vote to about 46 percent for Vihstadt, about 10 percent less than a typical Democratic margin of victory. Had Democrats not been able to leverage Donald Trump’s 2016 election to energize a large group of voters who in the past had sat out local races, Vihstadt most likely would have won.

Vihstadt had roared into office in 2014, owing largely to public discontent over a County Board seen as profligate in its spending and unwilling to listen to the public it served. The year was dominated, politically, by the Columbia Pike streetcar proposal, which Vihstadt opposed and which was killed off by Democrats shortly after his general-election victory in November 2014.

Will Missing Middle be 2022’s equivalent on the political brouhaha-o-meter? The consensus from both sides of the aisle appears to be no.

“I see very few parallels,” said Wayne Kubicki, a veteran civic activist of a Republican-leaning bent, who said the current County Board glossed over and obfuscated the real-world implications of Missing Middle zoning changes.

“I don’t believe a lot of Arlington voters understand all of the ramifications of what is being proposed,” he said. “Back in 2014, almost everyone was at least somewhat familiar with the proposed streetcar and all of its attendant problems, like the high – and continually escalating – projected costs and effects on traffic on the Pike.”

Add to that: “John Vihstadt was a much better candidate than Audrey Clement is,” Kubicki said. “Audrey simply hasn’t raised sufficient money to clearly and loudly make the case against the rezoning proposals.”

As a result, Kubicki’s projection is in sync with Democrats who responded. “I think Matt’s vote percentage will be somewhat less than normal for a Democratic County Board candidate, but I see him getting re-elected fairly comfortably,” he said.

But Vihstadt himself, who is informally backing Clement this time around (though he seems to harbor no lingering grudge against de Ferranti from their 2018 race), said there is some potential light at the end of the tunnel.

“Like the streetcar, Missing Middle is an issue that transcends party politics,” Vihstadt told the Sun Gazette. “Voters are angry at the lack of checks and balances on a 5-0 County Board. What’s really missing is someone on the board who will ask questions and not just nod their head.”

But, Vihstadt acknowledged, “the Democratic sample ballot is hard to overcome.”